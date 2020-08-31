84°
Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Depression Fifteen forms near the coast of North Carolina
Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed about 135 miles east of the North Carolina coastline. The maximum wind speeds are 35 and it is drifting to the northeast. See WBRZ Weather on Twitter (below), for the first advisory (when it is issued near 4pm).
Fifteen is expected to remain offshore and continue moving northeast out into the northern Atlantic Ocean. If this system continues to strengthen into a tropical storm, it will pick up the n-name on the list, Nana.
