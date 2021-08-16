75°
Tropical Depression Eight forms near Bermuda
Tropical Depression Eight has formed northeast of Bermuda.
The system is forecast to move slowly toward the south or southwest during the next day or so, and then turn westward on Tuesday, passing near or just east and south of Bermuda. No impacts are expected to the continental U.S.
The next name up is Henri.
