Tropical Depression 25 forms in the Western Caribbean
Tropical Depression 25 has formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Maximum sustained winds are at 35mph and it is moving northwest at 9 mph.
Conditions over the western Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico favor strengthening but further development of this system will become less likely if the system moves over the Yucatan Peninsula or northern Central America. Several cold fronts moving into the Gulf of Mexico and strong east to west steering winds aloft should keep it well south of the local area.
