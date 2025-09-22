75°
Latest Weather Blog
Troopers identify woman killed in single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A Mississippi woman died in a crash in East Feliciana Parish Wednesday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.
A LSP spokesperson identified the victim as 46-year-old Connie Travis of Liberty, Mississippi.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on LA 964 north of LA 68, according to LSP. Troopers said Travis was traveling south on LA 964 when she crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road into a ditch. The vehicle hit an embankment and overturned multiple times.
Trending News
Travis was unrestrained and died on scene, according to troopers. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Roseland business has stayed closed since explosion
-
Louisiana prison system says the media inspired hunger strike among ICE detainees...
-
Prairieville man pleads guilty to nearly 20 counts of child pornography
-
White House says $100K H-1B visa fee won't apply to existing holders...
-
Prairieville mom pleads no contest to felony sex crimes involving teenagers
Sports Video
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity
-
FINAL: LSU beats Southeastern 56-10 in largest scoring output this season