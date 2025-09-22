Troopers identify woman killed in single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A Mississippi woman died in a crash in East Feliciana Parish Wednesday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.

A LSP spokesperson identified the victim as 46-year-old Connie Travis of Liberty, Mississippi.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on LA 964 north of LA 68, according to LSP. Troopers said Travis was traveling south on LA 964 when she crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road into a ditch. The vehicle hit an embankment and overturned multiple times.

Travis was unrestrained and died on scene, according to troopers. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.