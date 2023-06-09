Trooper reunites with trucker he saved after medical crisis

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana State Police trooper who performed roadside CPR on a trucker whose heart had stopped beating received thanks from the man whose life he saved.

The incident happened on US 61 near Thomas Road on Sunday.

Sgt. Trey Bellue was conducting a routine safety check on an 18-wheeler when the driver, Thomas Taylor, suffered a medical emergency.

Taylor fell head-first from the cab to the ground below, striking his head and falling unconscious.

Bellue issued a call for assistance and then hurried to tend to the fallen truck driver. He administered CPR for 17 minutes, with the assistance of a civilian who joined the effort, until EMS crews arrived.

State police shared a photo on social media showing Bellue and Taylor meeting at a hospital where Taylor is now recovering.