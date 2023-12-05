Trial concludes, ruling to come on state legislative maps

BATON ROUGE - A federal court judge is expected to rule soon in a case that will determine if Louisiana must redraw its state legislative maps.

A seven-day trial concluded in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

At issue: Whether Louisiana's state House and Senate districts diluted minority voting power.

It's a matter that closely resembles another court case, which found that redrawn congressional maps violated the Voting Rights Act.

US District Court Chief Judge Shelly Dick has already ruled on the congressional maps, and will now make a determination on the state legislative districts.

If she finds again for the plaintiffs, lawmakers will be directed to rework the state House, state Senate and Congressional boundaries to create districts with a more evenly distributed population of Black voters.

Lawmakers expect to be called to a Special Session in January.