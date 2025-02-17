Trey'Dez Green stepping away from LSU men's basketball team

BATON ROUGE - After playing in six games for the LSU men's basketball team, dual sport athlete Trey'Dez Green is stepping away from the team.

Green joined the basketball team in January after catching four touchdowns for the LSU football team in his true freshman season.

At a press conference Monday, LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon said Green was leaving the team to focus on academics.

"The thing I was have been really impressed with Trey'Dez, to come in in the middle of the year and not know any terminology, any ball screen coverage, side out of bounds, out of bounds under, and go down to all the list of things that he's been learning in short order," said McMahon. "I think it's a lot on his plate, and (Green) has a heavy academic workload this semester, so I think in collaboration with Coach (Brian) Kelly, it's just the best thing for him right now to put his attention there and lock in on the academic side."

Green averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in his 6 games with the basketball team. The Tigers are 13-12 overall and 2-10 in SEC play. LSU hosts South Carolina on Tuesday at 8 p.m.