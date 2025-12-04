LSU women's basketball overcomes first half deficit to beat Duke in SEC/ACC Challenge

DURHAM, N.C. - No. 5 LSU women's basketball overcame first half struggles to beat Duke 93-77 in the SEC/ACC Challenge Thursday night.

LSU fell behind early as the Blue Devils went on a 14-1 run to start the game. LSU didn't get their first lead until the second quarter.

They eventually pulled away as half time approached and added insurance to their lead. The Tigers came out firing in the second half in their 16-point victory.

The Tigers shot 60% from the field, 46% from three-point ranged and won the rebound battle 34-25.

LSU was led in scoring by senior Flau'Jae Johnson. Johnson scored 18 points, shooting 7-of-11 from the floor.

The Tigers got help from their bench as well with 41 points scored from relief players.

LSU is back in action at UNO on Sunday. That game at Lakefront Arena is set for 3 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.