LSU men's basketball beats Boston College in overtime to win SEC/ACC Challenge

BOSTON, Mass. - The LSU men's basketball team were led by point guard Dedan Thomas Jr.'s efforts en route to a 78-69 overtime win against Boston College.

The Tigers dominated the first half, at one point leading by as much as 14 points.

However, the Eagles surged back in the second half to eventually take the lead.

Thomas led the heroics with a layup to tie the game at 61-61 with 20 seconds left in regulation.

LSU went into overtime and took over the lead. A Max Mackinnon 3-point shot was their last field goal before a handful of free throws put the game away.

The Tigers shot 40% from the field, 16% from three-point range, and outrebounded Boston College 46-41.

Thomas led the team with 23 points, 7 assists and 2 steals.

LSU will head to Fort Worth, TX for their next game when they take on No. 19 Texas Tech in the Coast to Coast Challenge. That game will be at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.