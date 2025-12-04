49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU men's basketball beats Boston College in overtime to win SEC/ACC Challenge

2 hours 12 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, December 03 2025 Dec 3, 2025 December 03, 2025 10:11 PM December 03, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BOSTON, Mass. - The LSU men's basketball team were led by point guard Dedan Thomas Jr.'s efforts en route to a 78-69 overtime win against Boston College.

The Tigers dominated the first half, at one point leading by as much as 14 points.

However, the Eagles surged back in the second half to eventually take the lead.

Thomas led the heroics with a layup to tie the game at 61-61 with 20 seconds left in regulation.

LSU went into overtime and took over the lead. A Max Mackinnon 3-point shot was their last field goal before a handful of free throws put the game away.

The Tigers shot 40% from the field, 16% from three-point range, and outrebounded Boston College 46-41.

Thomas led the team with 23 points, 7 assists and 2 steals. 

Trending News

LSU will head to Fort Worth, TX for their next game when they take on No. 19 Texas Tech in the Coast to Coast Challenge. That game will be at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days