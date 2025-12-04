49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern women's basketball upsets Arizona 63-57

1 hour 46 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, December 03 2025 Dec 3, 2025 December 03, 2025 10:38 PM December 03, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Southern women's basketball team upset the previously undefeated Arizona Wildcats Wednesday night with a 63-57 win.

The Lady Jags led for most of the game, with their largest lead being 27-11 in the second quarter.

Southern outscored Arizona 27-20 in the first half and held on in the second half to get the victory.

This is Southern's first win over a Power 4 team since they beat Oklahoma in 2023.

Trending News

The Lady Jags' next game is at Houston on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days