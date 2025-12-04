Southern women's basketball upsets Arizona 63-57

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Southern women's basketball team upset the previously undefeated Arizona Wildcats Wednesday night with a 63-57 win.

The Lady Jags led for most of the game, with their largest lead being 27-11 in the second quarter.

Southern outscored Arizona 27-20 in the first half and held on in the second half to get the victory.

This is Southern's first win over a Power 4 team since they beat Oklahoma in 2023.

The Lady Jags' next game is at Houston on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.