Treasury says paper stimulus checks are being sent out

The Treasury Department says economic impact paper checks from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief package are already being sent through the mail.

Department officials confirmed Monday that checks were already going out after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin commented at the White House that checks would start going out “next week.”

“There is no delay whatsoever. We encourage people to go to IRS.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment to sign up for direct deposit to get their payment fast," a Treasury Department spokespersons said in an email to ABC News. "To the extent that paper checks are needed, millions of them are on the way, hitting mailboxes over the next few days if they haven’t begun to arrive already.”

About 70 million Americans are expected to receive stimulus checks in the coming weeks.

The Treasury Department confirmed that some 80 million Americans have already received their stimulus checks via direct deposit, though there haven been many reports of payments going into incorrect accounts.