Travel forecast, turkeys and doorbusters feeling a chill

Keep warm frying the turkey and bundle up if you are a doorbuster. Sunshine will dominate through the weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Local travel will be in fine shape for this Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Around the country, weather related delays will be possible in the Northeast, Northwest and south Florida due to rain and wind and potentially in the northern Great Lakes region due to snow showers. The remainder of the country looks to be in good shape. For Baton Rouge, high temperatures will make it into the mid 60s as skies go clear by afternoon. A very chilly night is ahead. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s but freezing is not out of the question in southwest Mississippi.

Up Next: Thanksgiving may well be the chilliest afternoon of the extended forecast with highs struggling to reach 60 despite sunshine. Friday morning will be another one in the 30s, so if you plan to go shopping early in the morning, bring some warm clothing. Temperatures will moderate slightly thanks to sunshine and east winds through Saturday before another front reinforces the cool air Saturday night. No rain is expected through the middle of next week.

Football Forecast: In Baton Rouge, LSU fans will take in one final tailgate with excellent weather conditions. After a chilly start in the low 40s, sunny skies will send afternoon highs toward 70 degrees. Under the night lights, thermometers will fall back through the 60s. So, bring layers, as you will need cover in the morning and evening with a bit less for the afternoon. In New Orleans, the same forecast can be issued for the Bayou Classic. Of course, played indoors, you will not need that extra layer during the game.

The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin is quiet; no tropical development is expected over the next 5 days. The official hurricane season ends in 14 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

A cold front will continue to sag southward into the Gulf of Mexico in response to a shortwave trough carving out a deeper basin in the overall longwave trough present over the Eastern United States. This trough will go generally unchanged through the weekend leading to temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below average Wednesday though the end of the week. The chilliest temperatures will be Thursday morning through Friday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs near 60. High pressure sitting over the Southeast will keep skies clear. Another reinforcing front will come by on Saturday night ending another brief spell of moderating temperatures although thermometers should never make it above average which is 70/47 for this time of year.

--Josh

