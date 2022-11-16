Trauma surgeon says BR native UVA football player injured in shooting is 'very lucky'

BATON ROUGE- The shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia has left the entire country stunned as three UVA football players were shot and killed, and two were hurt.

Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins was shot in the back and the bullet hit his stomach.

Despite the horrific situation, Mike's mom told WBRZ he should make a full recovery.

"I would say he is very lucky," Lance Stuke, a trauma surgeon at the LSU Medical Center said.

Stuke told WBRZ that gunshot wounds that enter the abdomen can be very tricky.

"Any time you are shot with a through-and-through injury to the abdomen, there is a high risk for intra-abdominal injury to any of your internal organs," Stuke said.

Sometimes, it can be life-threatening.

"A fatal shot would be an injury to the back that hits one of your major blood vessels in the abdomen," Stuke said.

Luckily for Hollins, the bullet hit his stomach. Stuke says that usually won't kill you.

"If it truly was a stomach injury, that is usually not life-threatening. It can be repaired fairly easily surgically," Stuke said.

Hollins has had two surgeries because of the gunshot wound. Stuke says he could make a full recovery and even play football again in the future.

"If he had surgery, it will end his season this year. But hopefully, by next season he would be able to play again," Stuke said.

Wednesday morning, the University of Virginia announced it would be canceling its upcoming football games against Coastal Carolina in the wake of the shooting.