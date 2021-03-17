Traffic Update: Wax Road at Sullivan reopened following hydraulic fluid spill

CENTRAL - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Wednesday (March 17) morning traffic incident involving a spill on Wax Road at Sullivan has been cleaned up and Wax Road is now open.

The incident, which was initially reported around 7 a.m., involved a hydraulic fluid spill and resulted in the temporary closure of the road.

As of 7:45 a.m., area traffic was allowed to proceed along the route as usual. But, drivers may want to keep in mind that area delays may remain for a bit due to the brief closure.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.