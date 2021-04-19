70°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Update: Train cleared from tracks on Hwy 70 in Ascension
ASCENSION - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a train that was temporarily blocking the tracks on Ascension's La 70 at 3089 (Donaldsonville) on Monday morning has been cleared.
The tracks were blocked for a little over an hour and resulted in traffic congestion along La 70 EB.
As of 8 a.m., the tracks are clear and traffic can move freely through the area.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic
-
White squad edges Purple in LSU Spring game
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...