TRAFFIC UPDATE: Right lane open on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay after roadwork

All lanes are now open I-10 West from mile marker 127-125 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to construction that has ended early. Congestion is minimal. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) February 2, 2020

ST. MARTIN PARISH - The right lane of I-10 westbound is now open.

The lane was scheduled to be closed until Monday, February 3rd at 6 a.m., so crews could replace the bridge deck surface on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin Parish from the Whiskey Bay exit to mile marker 125.

The lane was closed Friday, January 31st, shortly after 9 p.m.

Construction was completed early.