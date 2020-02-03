59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Right lane open on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay after roadwork

19 hours 39 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, February 02 2020 Feb 2, 2020 February 02, 2020 2:01 PM February 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTIN PARISH - The right lane of I-10 westbound is now open.

The lane was scheduled to be closed until Monday, February 3rd at 6 a.m., so crews could replace the bridge deck surface on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin Parish from the Whiskey Bay exit to mile marker 125. 

The lane was closed Friday, January 31st, shortly after 9 p.m.

Construction was completed early.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days