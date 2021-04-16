63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic Update: Incident cleared on I-110 S at I-10

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a disabled vehicle is no longer blocking the left lane along I-110 SB at I 10/Exit 1J on Friday morning.

The incident has been cleared as of 8:08 a.m.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

