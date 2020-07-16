85°
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crashes along I-110 South cleared; all lanes now open

Thursday, July 16 2020
Source: WBRZ News
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Two separate crashes caused I-110 South to close Thursday morning.

The first accident involved multiple vehicles near Evangeline Street around 4:30 a.m.

An hour later a second accident left one person injured near Harding Blvd. EMS transported the person to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

According to DOTD, congestion is minimal. 

