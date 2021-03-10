79°
Traffic Update: Crash on I-12 WB at Essen Lane moved to shoulder, all lanes open

Wednesday, March 10 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of a traffic jam.

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Wednesday (March 10) morning crash on I-12 WB after Essen Lane/Exit 1B has been moved to right shoulder and all lanes are now open.

The crash had temporarily blocked the right lane of travel, but as of 11:09 a.m. this is no longer the case.

For traffic advisories throughout the day, follow @WBRZTraffic on Twitter.

