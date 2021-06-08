Traffic Update: All lanes open on I-10 E at Washington exit following crash

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, as of 6:57 a.m., all lanes have reopened at the scene of a multi-car crash along I-10 East at the Washington Street exit.

The crash has been cleared, but area traffic is still moving slowly.

Earlier, the center and left lanes were closed as law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency personnel responded to a wreck that appeared to involve at least three vehicles.

Officials say at least one person was injured and taken to an area hospital.

Crash has multiple lanes blocked on I-10 E at Washington. Expect delays to start across MRB. pic.twitter.com/d0CFvNNv9q — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 8, 2021

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. and caused extreme delays for a time.

The scene has now cleared.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.