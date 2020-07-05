77°
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Acadian Thruway exit ramp on I-10 West now open

By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE -

UPDATE: The exit ramp to Acadian Thruway on I-10 West is now open.

The exit ramp to Acadian Thruway on I-10 West is closed.

The ramp has been closed due to high water.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

