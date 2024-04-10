Traffic and road closures updates

64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, April 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

This is a dynamic story that will be updated with closures relative to Wednesday's severe weather. This article will be updated as roads close and reopen. 

Stoney Pointe Birch @ Greenwell Springs- Tree Across Road (as of 9:52am)
-
Twin Oaks- Tree Across Road (as of 9:52am)
-
LSU Ave @ Yale- Tree Across Road (as of 9:52am)
-
Scenic Hwy Both NB/SB between 68th Ave and 74th Ave CLOSED due to flooding

 -

Old Perkins Both NB/SB between Perkins Rd and Plantation Boulevard blocked due to fallen tree

-

Fallen tree. Right lane blocked on I 10 EB between Butte La Rose and Whiskey Bay

-

Two right lanes are blocked on I-10 westbound at LA-1/Port Allen. **ALL CLEAR**

-

LA-1 is closed in both directions south of New Roads due to a fallen tree. **REOPENED**

