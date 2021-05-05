Traffic Alert: Officials work to remove 18-wheeler stuck in ditch along Hwy 61 in Ascension

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 an 18-wheeler got stuck in a deep ditch along Hwy 61 in Ascension Parish.

PRAIRIEVILLE - A Wednesday morning traffic incident occurred on Hwy 61 between Post Office Road and Highway 73 in Ascension Parish.



The wreck, which was initially reported around 8 a.m., involves an 18- wheeler that is stuck in a deep ditch.

Eyewitnesses say several of the vehicle's wheels are unattached to the ground and that it will likely take a couple of wreckers to remove the truck.



WBRZ will continue to monitor the scene.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.