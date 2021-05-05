71°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Alert: Officials work to remove 18-wheeler stuck in ditch along Hwy 61 in Ascension
PRAIRIEVILLE - A Wednesday morning traffic incident occurred on Hwy 61 between Post Office Road and Highway 73 in Ascension Parish.
The wreck, which was initially reported around 8 a.m., involves an 18- wheeler that is stuck in a deep ditch.
Eyewitnesses say several of the vehicle's wheels are unattached to the ground and that it will likely take a couple of wreckers to remove the truck.
WBRZ will continue to monitor the scene.
Trending News
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mississippi authorities continue to investigate death of baby during shootout
-
Baton Rouge to experience a few more showers before cold front moves...
-
Some restaurants in EBR wrestle with employee shortage
-
Crowds of customers vs. slim staff, Restaurant owners prepare for Cinco de...
-
Mulkey welcomed by Louisiana House, commended for accomplishments
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76