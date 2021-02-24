66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Alert: Livingston crash involving cement truck cleared

4 hours 56 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, February 24 2021 Feb 24, 2021 February 24, 2021 6:45 AM February 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a crash involving a cement truck that occurred on I-12 WB at Hwy 441/Exit 29 (Holden) and Hwy 63 /Frost Rd/Exit 228 on Wednesday (Feb. 24) morning has been cleared from the roadway.

The truck reportedly crashed along I-12 W at mile marker 27, between Holden and Livingston, but the crash site has been cleared and drivers are now able to pass through the route as usual. 

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days