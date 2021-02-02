Traffic Alert: I-10 W crash at LA-1 cleared, but slight congestion remains

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic systems, a Tuesday (Feb. 2) morning crash caused congestion near the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge.

The wreck, which was reported around 5 a.m., briefly had two lanes blocked along I-10 West at the LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine exit, but has since been cleared.

As of 5:30 a.m., some residual delays are still slowing the flow of traffic in this area.

