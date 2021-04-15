63°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Alert: Due to crash, Livingston on-ramp blocked at I-12 W near S. Satsuma exit
LIVINGSTON - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, the on-ramp near I-12 W at S. Satsuma Road in Livingston is blocked due to a crash.
The early morning incident was initially reported Thursday, shortly after 4:30 a.m.
WBRZ will continue to monitor the incident and keep viewers/readers updated.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
School Board to meet Thursday evening regarding 'Smart Start Plan'
-
Virtual EBR Schools job fair to take place Thursday evening
-
Family of missing crew aboard capsized offshore oilfield vessel remain hopeful
-
Thursday morning's storms may be followed by even more storms
-
Early morning storm in Ascension Parish
Sports Video
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees