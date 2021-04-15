Traffic Alert: Due to crash, Livingston on-ramp blocked at I-12 W near S. Satsuma exit

LIVINGSTON - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, the on-ramp near I-12 W at S. Satsuma Road in Livingston is blocked due to a crash.

The early morning incident was initially reported Thursday, shortly after 4:30 a.m.

WBRZ will continue to monitor the incident and keep viewers/readers updated.

