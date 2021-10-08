Traffic Alert: Crashes slowing traffic along LA 1 north, toward Miss. River Bridge

PORT ALLEN - Two crashes are slowing down the drive on LA 1 north, toward the Mississippi River Bridge.

The left lane is blocked on LA 1 North at the Intracoastal Bridge due to a wreck.

TRAFFIC ALERT- Head's up west-side! Two crashes are slowing down the drive on LA 1 north, toward the MRB. — Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) October 8, 2021

