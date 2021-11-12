72°
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 W at 10/12 split causes severe congestion

1 hour 47 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, November 12 2021 Nov 12, 2021 November 12, 2021 10:07 AM November 12, 2021 in News
Source: DOTD
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Friday morning crash closed the left lane on I-10 West, causing a severe traffic jam at the I-10/I-12 split.

The wreck left one person with minor injuries, officials say.

Due to the crash, as of 10 a.m., vehicles are attempting to merge into one lane and congestion is heavy.

According to DOTD, congestion has reached Essen Lane.

Throughout the day, traffic conditions are monitored and tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.

