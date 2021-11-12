TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 W at 10/12 split causes severe congestion

BATON ROUGE - A Friday morning crash closed the left lane on I-10 West, causing a severe traffic jam at the I-10/I-12 split.

The wreck left one person with minor injuries, officials say.

Due to the crash, as of 10 a.m., vehicles are attempting to merge into one lane and congestion is heavy.

According to DOTD, congestion has reached Essen Lane.

