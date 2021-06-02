Tracking afternoon scattered showers

After a few showers this morning, another round is on the way this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Since many have already seen some rain today, the total rain coverage for the area will be about 70% by the end of the day. Afternoon showers will target areas along and north of I-12, and each will be capable of producing a brief heavy downpour. Between the showers, temperatures will be in the mid-80s with high humidity. This evening the showers will die down and it will be mostly dry in the overnight hours. Temperatures will be near 70 overnight.

REMINDER The WBRZ Weather Team forecasts rain coverage. 70% = 70% of the viewing area will see rain.

Up Next: Afternoon rain coverage will be 40-60% every afternoon for the next 7 days. Any showers or storms that bubble up will be capable of a brief heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If you need to mow the lawn or do any outdoor work, the morning hours will be mostly dry on Thursday and Friday. When it’s not raining, temperatures will trend in the mid-80s with summerlike humidity. Rainfall totals for the week will be 2-4 inches with some isolated higher amounts. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There are no active storms currently. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

