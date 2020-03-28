Latest Weather Blog
TPSO: Man opens fire on deputies following crime spree, arrested after manhunt
KENTWOOD - A man was arrested in a wooded area of Kentwood after he opened fire on deputies Monday afternoon.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Bryan Menard led deputies on a brief manhunt after he allegedly committed a series of crimes including armed robbery and a possible car-jacking. Menard also fired several shots at deputies as he eluded arrest.
Sheriff's deputies located Menard on Hayden Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Upon sighting the deputies, Menard began firing at them with two shotguns before running into a wooded area.
The sheriff's office, with the assistance of US Customs air support, the Louisiana State Police, Kentwood Police Department, Independence Police Department and Wilmer Fire Department, secured a perimeter in the wooded area and apprehended Menard without incident around 5:30 p.m.
Deputies say the incidents surrounding Menard's crime spree are still under investigation.
