Toy stores urge customers to get their Christmas shopping done early to avoid supply shortage

BATON ROUGE - Shelves are stocked at Victoria Toy Station but that could change in the coming weeks.

"Reorders are nonexistent so, you know, I tell my customers every time, 'If you see it buy it,' because it won't be here tomorrow," said Katie Shoriak, owner of the toy store.

Santa may have a small problem delivering toys this year and it's all because of the growing supply chain issue.

"We were aware of that and we took it in strides," Shoriak said. "We order from different companies to try to counteract that."

Katie says she ordered a lot earlier than usual to keep her shelves stocked this year, but the old saying, "Going, going, gone!" could be a reality.

"I am running low on a few things and I actually did a reorder last night," Shoriak said. "I called my rep first thing in the morning and she said 'I can't guarantee it.' This year I really bought heavy and I bought big items early, and I actually have a storage unit next door that we are keeping back stock in."

Shipping is among the biggest issue the store is facing.

"We buy lots of dolls' furniture and the company called me about a month ago and said, 'Your shipping that used to be 150 is now 300. Do you still want the order?'" Shoriak said. "And I am like, 'Yes! I need that!'"

The best advice these days is to get your list to Santa sooner rather than later.

"Shop early, shop now, and don't wait," Shoriak said. "If you see it, buy it. I will always have stuff and my store will never be empty."

Victoria Toy Station doesn't expect supply problems to get better any time soon, so they are already putting in their orders for Easter.