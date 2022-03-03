72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Towne Center redevelopment underway; District Donuts announces closure

4 hours 6 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, March 03 2022 Mar 3, 2022 March 03, 2022 10:10 AM March 03, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: 225 Magazine

BATON ROUGE - Several businesses are either relocating or closing entirely within Towne Center as the shopping center pushes forward with efforts to redevelop the property. 

District Donuts was among the first to announce they were closing up at the shopping center along Corporate Boulevard. The business said Thursday it will close its doors for good March 15 after operating there for nearly five years. 

District Donuts said it was offering impacted employees opportunities to transfer to their location in New Orleans or severance pay. 

Towne Center confirmed to WBRZ on Thursday that the closure was part of a bigger series of moves in its efforts to redevelop the property.  Other plans for the shopping center include tearing down Books-A-Million, relocating Zea to Bonefish Grill's former location and relocating Five Guys. 

Trending News

Construction is expected to begin later this year. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days