Towne Center redevelopment underway; District Donuts announces closure

Photo: 225 Magazine

BATON ROUGE - Several businesses are either relocating or closing entirely within Towne Center as the shopping center pushes forward with efforts to redevelop the property.

District Donuts was among the first to announce they were closing up at the shopping center along Corporate Boulevard. The business said Thursday it will close its doors for good March 15 after operating there for nearly five years.

District Donuts said it was offering impacted employees opportunities to transfer to their location in New Orleans or severance pay.

Towne Center confirmed to WBRZ on Thursday that the closure was part of a bigger series of moves in its efforts to redevelop the property. Other plans for the shopping center include tearing down Books-A-Million, relocating Zea to Bonefish Grill's former location and relocating Five Guys.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.