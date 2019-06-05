Tour hours extended as tickets sell fast for highest-valued St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

BATON ROUGE – The highest-valued St. Jude Dream Home ever is open for tours and will be given away Sunday!

The home will be open Wednesday - Saturday ahead of the giveaway in just a few days. The Dream Home will be open from nine in the morning until 7 p.m. at the end of the week.

Only a limited number of tickets remain and sales are increasing. Call (800) 726-6409 to purchase a $100 Dream Home ticket.

Click HERE to buy a ticket online.

The home, valued at $735,000, is in the new Rouzan community off Perkins Road on the edge of Southdowns in Baton Rouge. It features 3,400-square-feet, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bath. All of the latest amenities can be found inside. Outside also features a large, private porch with a gas grill.

Alvarez Construction is building the Dream Home, as it has done for countless years.

Tickets are also entered into other prizes, including a 2019 Genesis G80. The $48,790 automobile is provided by All Star Automotive.

The home is located at 1933 Rouzan Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808.

Find more prize information HERE.

Watch the Dream Home Giveaway live on WBRZ June 9.

*********************

