Latest Weather Blog
Total of eight virus-related inmate deaths in Louisiana State Prisons
As of Monday morning, novel coronavirus has been responsible for the deaths of more than 2,000 Louisianians and on Sunday evening, Louisiana's Department of Corrections reported a slight uptick in the number of inmate deaths due to the illness.
Officials say that since the virus hit Louisiana, a total of eight state inmates have succumbed to COVID-19.
According to data released by Louisiana's DOC, coronavirus claimed the lives of six inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary and two at Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women- Hunt.
The prisoners who died over the weekend are among an increasing number of infected inmates.
At this time, officials say a total of 14 inmates have successfully recovered from the virus and 337 are still fighting it, with the majority of these cases at Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women- Hunt (161 patients) and Louisiana State Penitentiary (72 patients).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville church holds outside service for Mother's Day
-
Families celebrate Mother's Day with something special to eat during stay-at-home order
-
Good neighbors help fight hunger in local communities caused by COVID-19
-
Louisiana business owner and customers send care packages to healthcare workers
-
La. will have contact tracers ready for May 15 - targeted partial...
Sports Video
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints