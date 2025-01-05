TORNADO WATCH issued for Baton Rouge and areas to the north

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties until 9 p.m. Sunday.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a Tornado Warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device, and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

A line of thunderstorms will roll through the Capital Area on Sunday evening between the 5-10 p.m. timeframe. Residents should be on heightened alert for stronger thunderstorms especially after dark. Isolated straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph and spin-up tornadoes are the main concerns with these thunderstorms.

Behind the storms, temperatures will rapidly fall. A significantly colder air mass will then take over. CLICK HERE for the latest on the pattern chance that follows the storms.

