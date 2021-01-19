Top La. Dept. of Justice official gets hefty pay cut after investigation into 'offensive' office jokes

BATON ROUGE – The head of the state justice department’s criminal division will be disciplined by what amounts to a $20,000 pay cut after an administrative investigation found concerning behavior.

WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto first reported last month that Patrick Magee, who runs the criminal division of the attorney general’s office, was on leave after a complaint about policy violations.

Magee learned of his discipline in a letter dated Tuesday.

An investigation found Magee joked about “firing employees,” and used “profanity, sexual slang and unprofessional comments” in conversations with colleagues or others with business at the Louisiana Attorney General’s office.

Investigators said the “behavior made others uncomfortable and was offensive.”

Magee will have to attend training on emotional intelligence, workplace professionalism, conflict management and leadership.

The discipline also includes Magee working for 38 days without pay, which costs him a $20,559.52 reduction in pay.

