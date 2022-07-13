86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Top-floor water leak floods lower levels of Shaw Center, including LSU art gallery

1 hour 29 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, July 13 2022 Jul 13, 2022 July 13, 2022 4:51 PM July 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Shaw Center

BATON ROUGE - A water leak on the top level of the Shaw Center for the Arts caused the closure of Tsunami and the LSU Museum of Art.

Museum director Daniel Stetson said a water leak from the floor above caused water come down from the ceilings, causing damage to the walls in four different galleries in the 15,000 square-foot space. 

Two new exhibits, Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936 – Present and Mario Moore: Responding to History, were set to open Thursday but will be pushed back. 

Stetson said no art was damaged during the water incident. Crews are working with dehumidifiers and fans to draw the water out of the space. 

Trending News

Stetson said he hopes to have the museum back open by Tuesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days