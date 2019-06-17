'Tonga' scam calls may cause extra charges on your phone bill

85°
WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Residents in southeast Louisiana are reporting suspicious calls from an international phone number.

Many have taken to social media to warn others of the apparent scam calls from a 676 number, often ID'd as coming from 'Tonga'. Reports say answering the call will lead to an extra charge upward of $100.

Anyone who gets a call from such a number is advised to not answer it.

