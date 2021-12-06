78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tom Holland to don dancing shoes for upcoming Fred Astaire biopic

2 hours 28 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, December 06 2021 Dec 6, 2021 December 06, 2021 9:21 AM December 06, 2021 in News
Source: Variety
By: Paula Jones

The star of Marvel's Spiderman franchise is trading in his super suit for a pair of dancing shoes.

According to Variety, 25-year-old Tom Holland will play the part of legendary actor and singing/dancing icon, Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic for Sony. 

Holland officially confirmed the news Sunday, telling an Associated Press reporter, “The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me... but I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

The Spiderman star is known for his abilities as a dancer. In fact, his acting career began with dancing as he performed in Billy Elliot the Musical for London audiences, playing the lead role on the West End from 2008 to 2010.

In 2017, Holland performed on “Lip Sync Battle,” which included singing and dancing to a mashup of “Singin’ in the Rain” and Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” 

Trending News

Holland's portrayal of Astaire is expected to revive the essence of the remarkable entertainer's charisma and flawless routines that thrilled audiences for over 70 years. 

But at the moment, Holland's focus remains on his role as Peter Parker.

His most recent Spiderman film, “No Way Home,” debuts in theaters December 17.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days