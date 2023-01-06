59°
Latest Weather Blog
Toddler in critical condition after reported dog attack off Hoo Shoo Too Road
BATON ROUGE - A child was rushed to a hospital in serious condition after being mauled by a dog Friday evening, authorities said.
The attack was reported around 5 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road. Sources said the victim is about 3 years old.
Animal control has reportedly captured one dog at the scene but is still searching the area for a second one tied to the attack.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'All I did was order a shot': Woman convicted of crime after...
-
Deputies looking for suspect accused of burglarizing Subway restaurants across Hammond Thursday...
-
Delivery driver caught exposing himself during delivery
-
Black and Gold Report: Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints
-
Helicopter lands on US 190 after major crash