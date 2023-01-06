Toddler in critical condition after reported dog attack off Hoo Shoo Too Road

BATON ROUGE - A child was rushed to a hospital in serious condition after being mauled by a dog Friday evening, authorities said.

The attack was reported around 5 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road. Sources said the victim is about 3 years old.

Animal control has reportedly captured one dog at the scene but is still searching the area for a second one tied to the attack.

This is a developing story.