'Today' host Hoda Kotb moved to tears over Drew Brees' generosity

Longtime 'Today' host Hoda Kotb became emotional while on air on Friday morning after interviewing Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

This interview coming a day after Drew Brees and his wife Brittany committed $5 million to Louisiana amid coronovirus crisis.

At the end of the interview, Kotb thanks Brees for coming on the show and after Brees got off the air, Kotb lost control of her emotions on air and struggled to read her toss to the commercial break.

It was a light and happy moment that will bring you a smile during tough times.