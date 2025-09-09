90°
Latest Weather Blog
Tigers team up to help high school students at unveiling of Broadmoor's new hygiene pantry
BATON ROUGE - A pair of Tigers teamed up to help students at Broadmoor High School and unveiled a new hygiene pantry on the campus.
LSU Football players Chris Hilton Jr. and Jardin Gilbert were on hand Monday to celebrate the opening of the new resource.
Trending News
The pantry, which was funded through a $12,000 donation from United Healthcare, is designed to help students feel more comfortable and empowered at school.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman arrested for hit-and-run against coworker
-
Tigers team up to help high school students at unveiling of Broadmoor's...
-
Submit your pick for Fans' Choice high school football player of the...
-
WATCH: Speaker Mike Johnson responds to Trump's plans for National Guard in...
-
2une In Previews: Sharpe Family Singers bringing Broadway hits, contemporary pop to...