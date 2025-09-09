90°
Tigers team up to help high school students at unveiling of Broadmoor's new hygiene pantry

Tuesday, September 09 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pair of Tigers teamed up to help students at Broadmoor High School and unveiled a new hygiene pantry on the campus. 

LSU Football players Chris Hilton Jr. and Jardin Gilbert were on hand Monday to celebrate the opening of the new resource. 

The pantry, which was funded through a $12,000 donation from United Healthcare, is designed to help students feel more comfortable and empowered at school. 

