Tigers' Paul Skenes named college baseball player of the year, winner of Dick Howser Trophy

June 15, 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the team's first College World Series since 2017, the Tigers' Paul Skenes was named the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy winner, awarded to the year's best college baseball player. 

Skenes was honored on the LSU Baseball Twitter with his own hype video. 

