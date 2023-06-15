Tigers' Paul Skenes named college baseball player of the year, winner of Dick Howser Trophy

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the team's first College World Series since 2017, the Tigers' Paul Skenes was named the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy winner, awarded to the year's best college baseball player.

College Baseball’s Best Player@Paul_Skenes is the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy Winner pic.twitter.com/yacWvmiE9h — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 15, 2023

Skenes was honored on the LSU Baseball Twitter with his own hype video.