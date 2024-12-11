Amazon relaunches 'Thank My Driver' program as holidays approach

BATON ROUGE — As the holidays approach, Amazon has relaunched a holiday promotion to thank Amazon delivery drivers as they help deliver packages.

The Thank My Driver feature on Alexa-enabled devices and the Amazon website or app lets customers show their appreciation for the driver who delivers their packages, the company said.

"With each of the first 2 million thank-yous, drivers will also receive $5 at no cost to the customer," the company said about the feature, which was first introduced in 2022.