Hammond man killed in crash Tuesday afternoon

WASHINGTON PARISH - A Hammond man driving a freightliner died when the vehicle overturned Tuesday.

The crash happened on Highway 38 in Washington Parish shortly after noon Tuesday. Louisiana State Police said Michael Parker, 31, was driving the freightliner when it traveled off the road and overturned.

Parker was fatally injured and he died on scene. A passenger in the freighter was also injured but was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash, but investigators took toxicology samples from Parker for analysis.