Three women wanted for alleged theft from Tanger Outlet store

GONZALES - Police are searching for three women accused of stealing merchandise from a store in Tanger Outlets.

The theft happened at The Gap Outlet on Nov. 23. The three women were seen leaving the store without paying for the items and driving away in a white 2014 Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 433-4050 or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.