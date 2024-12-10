Latest Weather Blog
Zachary family mourns loss of son to gun violence
ZACHARY — A Zachary family is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Dakota Naquin who was shot and killed last Friday in Zachary.
Naquin was shot and killed at the Palms at Sunset Lakes Apartment Complex on McHugh Road. Police arrested 21-year-old Ryley Windham on a manslaughter charge in the shooting.
His father, Will, said he remembers the last moment he saw his son. He said he dropped him off at home after work, and that was the last time he told him goodbye.
“Someone that he thought was a friend called him. They came and picked him up. Fifteen minutes later he was gone,” said Will.
He said his son loved to uplift others.
“If he could see you wasn’t up to par he’d just come crack a joke with you, or tell you a story, or come give you a hug. That’s the kind of guy he was," said Will.
Will said there are no words to describe the pain of losing his son. He said support from friends and family lightened the burden.
He says although he has passed, he will forever live in his heart.
“He may not be here with us in body, but he will always be here in spirit with us,” said Will.
In July, Naquin was arrested for a November 2023 negligent homicide. According to police, Naquin was accused of driving 89 miles per house in an area with a 55 miles per hour speed limit when 50-year-old Charles Lepisto was struck head-on.
His father said he empathized with Lepisto's family and had watched his son regain his independence as he recovered from his crash-related injuries.
The funeral is set for Dec. 11 at the Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary at 7 p.m.
