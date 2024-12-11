Police arrest Franklin man accused of attempted murder, other charges

FRANKLIN — Franklin Police arrested a man accused of attempted murder and property damage.

Ahtajday Phillips, 23, was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday.

Police said Phillips is being charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Police added that additional arrests are pending.