Police arrest man accused of killing 8-year-old boy, injuring his siblings in drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man accused of murdering a 8-year-old boy and injuring his two siblings in a November drive-by shooting.

Kendrick Profit, 22, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of Diellon Daniels and the attempted murder of five others, including Daniels two siblings.

The shooting happened on Nov. 27 near Lofton Hair Care. According to police, Courtlyn Daniels was driving a Honda Accord with her five children inside when more than 20 shots were fired at the car. Diellon Daniels and two of his siblings were struck by gunfire and brought to the hospital.

Diellon Daniels died after being brought to the hospital and his siblings were expected to recover.

Profit, the suspect in the shooting, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is also being charged with illegal use of a weapon, as well as obstruction of justice.

Police said Profit has a criminal arrest history for theft and aggravated flight from an officer. He was arrested about a week after the shooting on Dec. 4 on unrelated theft charges in October.

Profit was released on a $2,500 bond for the theft arrest at the time of his arrest in the killing, arrest records indicate.