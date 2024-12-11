Attorney files lawsuit against school system, Loranger High teacher arrested in 2023 for raping teen

BATON ROUGE - Attorney Ben Crump gave a press conference Wednesday morning to update the public on further legal action taken against a former employee, who was arrested and released on bond in 2023 for alleged sexual abuse that happened at Loranger High School.

Crump filed the lawsuit on behalf of a former student, referred to in the suit as John Doe, against the Tangipahoa Parish School System and one of its former administrators, Morgan Freche, 38.

Doe’s attorneys said teachers and administrators alike failed him.

“They saw something and they didn’t say anything," one of the attorneys said.

The lawsuit, filed in September, alleges gross negligence and Title IX violations and details years of abuse Doe, now 18, suffered as a student at Loranger High.



Preston Alexander, Doe’s grandfather, said the main thing the family wants is justice.

”I didn’t know,” Alexander said. “I trusted the school.”

WBRZ previously reported that Freche became pregnant and gave birth to the then-14-year-old's child as a result of the abuse, which allegedly started in 2020 while Freche was a seventh-grade PE teacher. Freche was fired from the Tangipahoa Parish School system.

Freche was arrested in October 2023 on third-degree rape, oral sexual battery and felony carnal knowledge of juvenile charges. She was released on bond a day later. At the time, a judge ordered that she wear an ankle monitor while pending criminal proceedings.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that since the criminal case against Freche is still pending, they will not provide further comment on the lawsuit filed by Crump. WBRZ also reached out to the Tangipahoa Parish School System; they did not respond to comment.

You can watch the press conference live on WBRZ's Facebook or YouTube page.